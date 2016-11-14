National

First laughter now tears, says Rahul



Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting emotional over the inconvenience caused to the common man over the government’s demonetisation step, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the PM was now facing concrete reality. In a series of tweets, the Congress vice-president said, “First laughter now tears! Mediocrity comes face to face with reality.”

“If trucks go off the roads, supply of essentials across the country will be paralysed.

