FIR filed against Zakir Naik

Days after the government banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's NGO-Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for being an unlawful association, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered against Naik and others on Friday night. On Saturday, the NIA conducted searches at ten locations of IRF, including residential and official premises.

"NIA registered a case against Zakir Naik and others yesterday under sections 10,13,18 of UAPA and section 153A of IPC," an NIA spokesperson said.

The various sections of UAPA under which Naik has been booked pertain to Penalty for being member of an unlawful association and punishment for unlawful activities

An MHA notification imposing a banon IRF had mentioned derogatory statements against Hindu gods and extolling Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden as one of the reasons.

The MHA also said that the IRF and its members, particularly, the founder and its President Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities.