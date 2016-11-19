FIR filed against Zakir Naik

Days after the government banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's NGO-Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for being an unlawful association, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered against Naik and others on Friday night. On Saturday, the NIA conducted searches at ten locations of IRF, including residential and official premises.
"NIA registered a case against Zakir Naik and others yesterday under sections 10,13,18 of UAPA and section 153A of IPC," an NIA spokesperson said.
The various sections of UAPA under which Naik has been booked pertain to Penalty for being member of an unlawful association and punishment for unlawful activities
An MHA notification imposing a banon IRF had mentioned derogatory statements against Hindu gods and extolling Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden as one of the reasons.
The MHA also said that the IRF and its members, particularly, the founder and its President Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor