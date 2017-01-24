Extend Lodha reforms to all games: Sportspersons

Sports administration in India has fallen into the hands of the “moneyed and powerful few.” Games like kabbadi, hockey, wrestling — all sports which were once the forte of India — have been reduced to pale shadows of their former selves in the hands of administrators who run National Sports Federations in the country.

Sports administration has become a refuge for “cabals, coterie, manipulations and intrigue.”

These are excerpts from an emotional plea from 28 leading sportspersons, Olympians and distinguished sports personalities to the Supreme Court, seeking the court’s intervention as it has done with the BCCI.

In an endorsement of the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee’s work to usher in transparency in the BCCI’s functioning, the sportspersons beseeched the court to incorporate the panel’s “salutary” reforms in the National Sports Development Code of India of 2011.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar agreed with them on Monday. Issuing notice, the court now wants a response from the Union of India, the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Olympic Association on why the Lodha reforms cannot be extended to National Sports Federations, other sporting bodies and their State entities.

The 28 signatories include cricketing legends Bishan Singh Bedi and Kirti Azad, badminton aces Ashwini Nachappa and Jwala Gutta, hockey players Joaquin Carvalho and Ashok Kumar, who is the son of hockey legend Dhyan Chand.

The petition said recommendations of the Lodha panel, confirmed by the Supreme Court, like 'One State One Vote', uniformity of structure in State associations, limited tenures for office-bearers and compulsory cooling-off periods, a voice for players, etc., should be implemented in other sporting bodies also.

“National Sports Federations have reached such depths that neither the sporting bodies nor the State care any longer for the future of successive generations of sportspersons. Sports administration is mired in power play...” the petition, argued by advocates Venkita Subramonium and Amit A. Pai, said.

Money, influence and chicanery play the dominant part in sports administration, not the welfare of the game or the player, the petition said, pointing out that the state of sports is in such a “lock jaw” that 1.2 billion people have to rest content with “a medal harvest so meagre that it was surpassed by just one individual, Michael Phelps.”

The petition said the Centre has an overwhelming responsibility to monitor these federations and insist that they meet certain basic standards. If the state allows them to represent the nation in the sports arena, it has the legitimate right to protect sportspersons, the petition said.