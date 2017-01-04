Expect China to support our Masood stand: India

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that India is hopeful that China will agree with its position on getting Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar designated as an international terrorist by the United Nations.

During a press interaction here, Mr. Singh said, “We still expect China to support our stand.”

India’s submission against Azhar was dropped by the 1267 ISIS/Al Qaeda Sanctions committee on December 30, after China converted its “technical hold” into a block or veto of the proposal.

Mr. Singh added, “We are pursuing China to declare Azhar an international terrorist but cannot share details on how and who (on Indian side) is doing it.”

India’s proposal was submitted in February to the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the U.N. Security Council.

Fresh request

A fresh listing request will be required for Azhar to be banned by the U.N., officials said.

However, India had said it will continue to push forward with resolute determination “through the use of all options available with us to bring perpetrators of terrorist violence to justice.”