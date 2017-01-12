National

Ex-serviceman moves HC on food served in paramilitary forces

Seeks directive to MHA to prepare a report on how ration is procured, prepared and served

Three days after BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav uploaded a video on social media alleging how jawans serving on the Line of Control are given poor quality food, an ex-serviceman had moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre to submit a report on food served to officers of all ranks in the paramilitary forces.

Petitioner Puran Chand Arya has sought directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs and all the paramilitary forces to submit a status report classifying how ration is procured, prepared and served.

The petition is listed for hearing for Friday before a Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal.

Genuine demand

The petitioner has urged the court for directions that the authorities should not take any adverse action against the BSF jawan who has rung the bell for a genuine demand for food to survive.

He also sought direction to depute higher officers to supervise cooking of proper healthy food and its distribution.

On January 9, Mr. Yadav posted three videos online alleging how the jawans posted in such difficult conditions like snow and cold get only a ‘parantha’ and tea in breakfast even as they are on duty for hours together which involves standing throughout.

He goes on to say how the jawans get dal cooked with just turmeric and salt with roti and then goes on to request the Prime Minister to look into their plight.

The video went viral in no time while the jawan was transferred for fair probe.

