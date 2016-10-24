Ex-rebel battalion plan of Rajnath shot down

A proposal approved by Home Minister Rajnath Singh to raise two battalions of central armed police forces in the north-east comprising surrendered militants has failed to find any takers in his own government.

The Department of Personnel and Training has opposed the proposal saying it would set a wrong precedent as there were many young men and women who join the forces on merit.

It said there would be unnecessary litigations as huge relaxations would have to be given on age, height and minimum educational qualification.

The NDA government, soon after it came to power, had taken the decision to absorb surrendered militants drawn from Manipur and Assam in two auxiliary battalions to be raised by the Border Security Force and Sashastra Seema Bal. During his maiden visit to Manipur on February 13, 2015, Mr. Singh had said a plan had been formulated.

The last time such auxiliary battalions were raised was in 1973. But they were later converted to regular battalions.

“There is no movement on the proposal as there are many legal complications,” said a senior NDA Minister. “Though it has not been scrapped, it is as good as dead now.”

“There are ethical questions as well. If you can join the security forces by being a member of a terrorist organisation, then what is the incentive for those who come on merit?” said the Minister.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had raised objections to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s demand to increase the monthly stipend for surrendered militants. It said giving in to the demand would lead to similar requests from other north-eastern States as well.