Ex-Bihar MLA gets life term in murder case

A former MLA from Khagaria in Bihar was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment and imposed a fine in a 29-year-old murder case. Ranvir Yadav is known for his muscle and political power in the district.

The Additional District Judge-1 of a Khagaria court found Ranvir guilty in the murder of Sunil Yadav, his cousin brother, and sentenced the ex-MLA to life term. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on Ranvir.

Heated arguments

The prosecution said that following an argument over grazing of goats, Ranvir had shot at Sunil at Chukti village under the Beldaur police station in Khagaria district on December 6, 1988. Eleven days after the incident, Sunil succumbed to his bullet injuries at the Mokama Missionary Hospital.

Dying declaration

The police lodged an FIR against Ranvir on the basis of Sunil’s dying declaration. Eleven months after the incident, Ranvir had won the Assembly election from Khagaria as an Independent candidate.

“I am being victimised in the case which is 29 years old …I will appeal to the higher court against the order,” Ranvir told journalists on the Khagaria court premises. His wife Poonam Devi, who is the ruling JD(U) MLA from Khagaria, was accompanying him. “If he was involved in the incident had the people of the constituency elected him [Ranvir] their MLA after 11 months?” asked Ms. Devi.