Entries invited for ACJ awards for investigative journalism

The Media Development Foundation (MDF) has invited entries for the Asian College of Journalism Awards for Investigative Journalism-2016-17 from journalists and news organisations in two categories – print/online and audio-visual.

A MDF press release said journalistic work that was published or broadcast in 2016 would be eligible for nomination for the award.

News organisations and working or freelance journalists may apply for the award till February 27.

A team comprising up to five members can be nominated for the award.

Nominees may access details at www.asianmedia.org or post their entries.

They can also drop the details at the ACJ Registrar’s office in Taramani, Chennai.

Jury chairperson

Justice Ajit Prakash Shah will be the chairperson of the awards jury this year and the awards committee will comprise economist Jayati Ghosh, senior journalist Krishna Prasad and filmmaker Madhusree Dutta.

The ACJ awards committee will have ACJ visiting faculty member, Nikhil Kanekal as its convener.

Awards to be given on May 3

The awards will be presented on May 3 that marks World Press Freedom Day. It will carry a citation and cash prize of ₹ 2 lakh, the release added.

Last year, the awards committee received nearly 111 entries in eight languages from 46 news organisations.

