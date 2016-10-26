Embraer probe will continue, says Minister

Commenting on the $ 205-million settlement reached by Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer with the U.S. authorities on allegations of corruption in securing deals, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said here on Tuesday that the ongoing investigation in India would continue.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the $208-million deal will go by Indian laws on corruption, kickbacks, whatever it is, subject to evidence,” he said.

However he said any decision on blacklisting would be taken based on its effect on national security and added that the much delayed guidelines on blacklisting policy would be cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in its next meeting.

The investigation agency began a probe after it recently come to light that Embraer is alleged to have used bribes and middlemen to secure contracts in India and Saudi Arabia.

India had signed a $208-million deal in 2008 for procuring three Emb-145 aircraft for the Airborne Early-Warning and Control Systems (AEW&C) aircraft that are being indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.