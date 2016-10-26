National

Embraer probe will continue, says Minister

‘DAC will clear new blacklisting policy soon’

Commenting on the $ 205-million settlement reached by Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer with the U.S. authorities on allegations of corruption in securing deals, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said here on Tuesday that the ongoing investigation in India would continue.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the $208-million deal will go by Indian laws on corruption, kickbacks, whatever it is, subject to evidence,” he said.

Blacklisting

However he said any decision on blacklisting would be taken based on its effect on national security and added that the much delayed guidelines on blacklisting policy would be cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in its next meeting.

The investigation agency began a probe after it recently come to light that Embraer is alleged to have used bribes and middlemen to secure contracts in India and Saudi Arabia.

Deal for three aircraft

India had signed a $208-million deal in 2008 for procuring three Emb-145 aircraft for the Airborne Early-Warning and Control Systems (AEW&C) aircraft that are being indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 6:17:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Embraer-probe-will-continue-says-Minister/article16081559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY