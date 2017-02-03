National

ED to appeal against order discharging Marans in Aircel-Maxis case

CBI has not taken any decision yet on the issue

The Enforcement Directorate will appeal against a special court ruling on Thursday discharging all the accused in the money laundering case connected with the Aircel-Maxis deal. “Since it is a Supreme Court-monitored probe, we will seek legal opinion to decide on the appropriate forum for appeal,” said a senior official.

The CBI has not taken any decision yet.

