ED attaches ₹100 cr assets of ex-Minister, wife

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over ₹100 crore belonging to former Union Minister Matang Sinh and his estranged wife Manoranjana, accused in the Saradha Group chit-fund scam.

The agency has so far attached properties worth ₹700 crore in the case.

This is the fifth attachment order pertaining to properties located in Lutyens’ Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. “Although the value of the assets on paper, as of April 2013, was about ₹63 crore, it is currently worth more than ₹100 crore. Mr. Sinh and his estranged wife are facing trial for money laundering before a special court in Kolkata,” said an official.