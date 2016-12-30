ED arrests Delhi lawyer for illegal exchange of notes

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested a Delhi-based lawyer, Rohit Tandon, on allegations of getting over ₹60 crore in trashed notes recycled. A city court sent him and his accomplice Paras Mal Lodha to four days’ ED custody.
According to the Directorate, the lawyer got the cash exchanged through Mr. Lodha, a Kolkata-based businessman, and Kotak Mahindra Bank branch manager Ashish Kumar. Mr. Lodha was arrested on December 21 and the bank manager on Wednesday.
The ED alleged that Mr. Tandon had paid ₹13 crore to the bank manager and his associates in commission to recycle ₹38 crore in demonetised notes. The cash was deposited in some accounts of the bank’s Kasturba Gandhi Marg branch here and converted into 84 drafts.
