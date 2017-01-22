EC monitoring casinos ahead of Goa polls

Following apprehensions raised by political parties in Goa about luring voters with cash inducements, the Election Commission has directed that strict vigil be maintained and action taken against malpractices.

Talking to the media after a review of election preparations, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi expressed satisfaction with the arrangements ahead of the February 4 polls.

“Parties expressed apprehension about abuse of money, distribution of gifts and on possible misuse of withdrawal of cash in casinos. The parties further stated the likelihood of distribution of gifts in the last week before the poll,” Mr. Zaidi said.

The CEC said senior officials of the Income Tax(Investigation Wing) of Karnataka-Goa, have been apprised on Sunday morning of the concerns regarding cash flow from casinos. The Director General (Investigation), IT, Goa and Karnataka, was in the State to monitor the entry and exit from casinos to track any unusually high cash movement during the electioneering period, he added.

Coercing beneficiaries

Parties also “complained that the ruling party is using beneficiary data base of government schemes for threatening, canvassing and coaxing voters to vote in their favour,” Mr Zaidi said, adding that strict instructions had been given to local officials not to act in an arbitrary and whimsical manner.

Mr. Zaidi said political parties had suggested that action should also be taken against advertisements violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and miuse of social media.

Stating that police had been asked to crack down on proclaimed offenders and other anti-social elements, Mr. Zaidi said that excise officials had been asked to start a special drive to control use of liquor during the polls. The Commission was still not satisfied with the Excise department action to tackle liquor movement, he said.

Liquor seized

The CEC pointed out that since the MCC came into force from January 4, not a single instance of cash seizure was reported, but liquor worth ₹1.35 lakh had been seized by flying squads, and drugs worth ₹17.22 lakh had been seized.

“Expenditure monitoring machinery has been fully activated and preventive measures are being taken with co-ordinated efforts of Income Tax authorities, Banks, Narcotics, Customs, Excise and state taxation authorities and police officials,” he said.