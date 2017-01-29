National

EC gives clearance to Mann ki Baat

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday gave clearance to the broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Man Ki Baat on the condition that it should not have an impact on the elections in the five poll-bound States.

The EC, in its letter to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, said there should be nothing in the address — to be aired on Sunday — that might act as inducement to voters. The government had written to the EC on January 20, seeking clearance in view of the Model Code of Conduct in the five States.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:40:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/EC-gives-clearance-to-Mann-ki-Baat/article17110620.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY