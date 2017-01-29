EC gives clearance to Mann ki Baat

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday gave clearance to the broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Man Ki Baat on the condition that it should not have an impact on the elections in the five poll-bound States.

The EC, in its letter to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, said there should be nothing in the address — to be aired on Sunday — that might act as inducement to voters. The government had written to the EC on January 20, seeking clearance in view of the Model Code of Conduct in the five States.