Deploy more PoS machines: Naidu

The 13-member sub-committee on digitisation of the economy will submit its interim report to the Centre within a week.

In an informal interaction with the media here on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and convener of the CMs’ sub-committee on digitisation, Chandrababu Naidu, said that several innovative ideas had come up.

The sub-committee met here on Wednesday under the aegis of NITI Aayog.

Mr. Naidu said the committee would discuss with the Reserve Bank of India inclusion of cooperative banks in digital transactions.

The Chief Minister maintained that easy digital transactions were possible with Aadhaar, smartphones and feature-phones through the revised version of the USSD, or unstructured supplementary service data, facility.

Mr. Naidu said there was a need to import 10 lakh electronic and 1.8 lakh mobile point-of-sale machines in three months from January. He said all banks should go for synchronisation of Aadhaar for transactions. Extending incentives to people switching over to digital transactions was under discussion.

He said the committee was trying to ensure security for huge digital transactions.

The committee members who took part in the deliberations included Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Chamling, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya and its CEO Amitabh Kant.

Other Chief Ministers on the panel spoke through video conference.