Demonetisation move could ruin country: MNS

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said the demonetisation could ruin the country financially if things did not go as planned.

At a rally here, he said it appears the move was implemented without considering the risks involved and nobody even in the BJP was aware of it.

“Tell us Narendra Modi, how you got elected during elections. And why has the BJP not declared its election expenditure for 2014 yet?” Mr. Raj Thackeray asked.