Demonetisation: Opposition divided over strategy

A majority of the Opposition parties are united in their belief that the demonetisation move is causing great hardship to the poor and vulnerable, but the Trinamool Congress is possibly the only political party seeking a complete rollback.

This became clear when Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — who led a protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on demonetisation — was accompanied only by the National Conference, a rebel AAP MP and the Shiv Sena, which made it clear that it did not want a rollback.

These differences between the Trinamool and other Opposition parties on demonetisation — the Congress, the Left parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Janata Dal-United, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party — will play out over the next few days.

For instance, the Congress-led group sought a Joint Parliamentary Committee and an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha and a discussion under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha. The government promptly accepted it as it gave it the opportunity to present the demonetisation measure to a wider audience as one that would cleanse the economy.

While the Congress-led group will discuss their next move on Thursday morning, Ms. Banerjee has already decided that her party will seek a discussion under Rule 168 — that allows for voting — in the RS on the same subject a notice has already been submitted, Trinamool sources said, adding the party was planning on moving an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha. The Trinamool clearly wishes to assume a leadership role, unfazed by the barbs being directed against it that its belligerence is a way of masking the Sarada-Narada scams in West Bengal. For Ms. Banerjee, who won a second term in the state earlier this year, would like the Opposition charge against the BJP in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led group is still assessing whether Prime Minister Modi’s appeal is working or not before it raises the pitch further.