Delhi’s Animal Husbandry Minister Gopal Rai has written to neighbouring Haryana, U.P. and Rajasthan after bird flu virus was detected in migratory birds. He said it had been observed that there is continuous movement of birds from these States to Delhi. “I would request you to sensitise the authorities to these incidents,” he said. Eighteen migratory birds have died in Delhi since last week. On Thursday, deaths of two more birds were reported in Delhi Zoo and Deer Park respectively, while three dead birds were spotted in Sundar Nagar, near the zoo, and one in Tughlakabad.
Delhi writes to neighbouring States
