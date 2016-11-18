Constable offers kidney to Sushma

A day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted about her kidney failure, a traffic constable of Madhya Pradesh offered to donate one of his kidneys to her.

“I wish to donate one of my kidneys to Sushmaji,” said 26-year-old constable Gaurav Singh Dangi, a resident of Tiharka village.

“I am impressed by her work. She is our External Affairs Minister and a good leader. Therefore, I have decided to donate my kidney to her and also made an offer through Twitter,” he said.