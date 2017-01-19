Congress upset as Tiwari and son cross over to BJP

Veteran Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari met BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday and extended his support to the party in the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. He was accompanied by his son Rohit Shekhar and wife Ujjwala.

While initial reports suggested that the father-son duo had joined the BJP, the party had not released any official communiqué till late in the evening.

“Wait till tomorrow… things are as is shown in television reports,” the party’s national vice-president and in charge for Uttarakhand, Shyam Jaju, told The Hindu. “Mr. Tiwari met Mr. Shah, spoke good things about the party and wished it victory in the upcoming elections.”

Earlier, Mr. Tiwari’s son told the media that he and his father had extended support to the BJP president and it was now up to him to determine how to utilise them.

Expressing shock at the reports, Mr. Tiwari’s nephew and Congress leader Manish Tiwari told presspersons that the veteran must have been misled by some vested interests. The family was extremely disappointed at the development, he said.

The 91-year-old leader was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms between 1976 and 1989 and served as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister between 2002 and 2007. He also held several important portfolios at the Centre. He was the Andhra Pradesh Governor from 2007 to 2009, but had to quit after being embroiled in a sex scandal.

Mr. Tiwari fought a long paternity battle with Rohit, but finally accepted him as his son following a DNA test that he underwent on the court’s directions.