Congress for quick implementation of A.P. Reorganisation Act.

The spirit of Jallikattu is being imbibed by the people of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh, the Congress warned on Friday, as it once again urged the Centre to expeditiously implement the long-pending Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Addressing a press conference here, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao said he had written to President Pranab Mukherjee, asking him to seek a status report from the Centre on the implementation of this Act, even as he also pressed for Andhra to be put in the Special Status category.

Elaborating on what he meant by the “spirit of Jallikattu,” he said, “Just as in Tamil Nadu, the issue of Jallikattu saw the people of the State taking on the Centre to continue with the practice, it is a matter of time before the people here hit the streets.”

Referring to the manhandling of political workers — demanding Special Category status — by the police on Thursday in different parts of Andhra Pradesh, he “requested” Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to “respect politics and the political system” — otherwise, there can be “disastrous consequences.”

He stressed that the youth in the State were “getting agitated” and demonstrations of anger “could get much bigger” if the State and Central governments did not respond quickly.

In his letter to the President, Mr. Rao had written, “I appeal to you... to call for a Status Report from the Government of India on the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and promises/assurances made by the then Hon’ble Prime Minister… in exercise of powers conferred on you under Article 78 of the Constitution and include the same in your address during the joint session of Parliament scheduled to commence on 31st January, 2017.”