Congress also flies in its NRI team to Punjab

A day after Punjabis abroad reached the State to boost the campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party for the Assembly elections, more than 400 NRIs from the United Kingdom and Canada are all set to canvass for the Congress in the next few days.

The first ‘jatha’ (group) of NRIs is likely to be flagged off to Punjab by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi from New Delhi over the weekend.

While around 250 NRIs under the banner of the Indian Overseas Congress, U.K., are arriving over the next two days, more than 150 NRIs will be coming from Canada to be part of the Congress’s campaign.

Taking agenda forward

Amarpreet Aulakh, president, Indian Overseas Congress (Canada), who has already reached India, said the NRIs would take the party agenda forward across the State. “The NRIs will visit constituencies in a hired bus to spread the message of the Congress,” said Daljit Singh Sahota, Indian Overseas Congress (U.K.) president. He said they had requested Mr. Gandhi to flag off the bus from Delhi on January 23 or 24.

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee has welcomed the support extended by the NRIs, terming it an important contribution to the party’s campaign.