Cong. sees no grand alliance in U.P.

The Congress has virtually ruled out any grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that its vice-president Rahul Gandhi wanted to set things right in the State, which “has suffered for 27 years with the Congress out of power”.

“Our stand is more than clear..We have been saying ‘27 saal, U.P. behaal’ [After 27 years, U.P. is in a bad shape],” Congress chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday.