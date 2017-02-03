Chidambaram pats FM for not being ‘reckless’

: Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said here on Thursday that the Union Budget had nothing to boost demand, something that would have been possible if indirect taxes had been slashed.

Mr. Chidambaram, however, commended the budget for not trying to be reckless.

“The tried, tested and the best way to boost aggregate demand is to cut indirect taxes, especially excise duty and service tax, that is paid by every consumer of goods and services — poor, middle class and rich,” he told reporters. “Such a cut would have also given immediate relief to crores of people. The government has foolishly rejected this option. I am afraid the country will pay a heavy price in terms of poor demand, lower sales, fewer jobs and closures of micro, small and medium enterprises.”

Mr. Chidambaram said that gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) — meaning net investment — had constantly shrunk under the Modi government and was minus 0.2% in 2016-17.

“GFCF has declined since the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) assumed office. According to the Economic Survey, it was 4.9% in 2014-15, 3.9% in 2015-16 and has precipitously fallen to minus 0.2% in 2016-17,” he said. “There is absolutely nothing in the budget in terms of either new strategy, or policy measures to revive private investment.”

Mr. Chidambaram said that the budget speech of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley did not even mention the term Minimum Support Price at a time of “acute distress in the farm sector”.

He said that employment was down and as against the two crore jobs promised per year, all that the government could achieve was 1.5-lakh jobs a year in 2015-16.

“The sections of people most affected by demonetisation are farmers, farm workers, manual labourers, self-employed, artisans and micro, small and medium businesspersons. They lost crores of rupees in the form of wages, incomes and capital. There is absolutely nothing for these sections. We had demanded that the government offer them compensation,” he stressed.