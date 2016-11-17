National

Charitable bodies get IT notice

The Income Tax Department has issued notices to hundreds of charitable and religious organisations in the country that enjoy exemptions on tax paid to inform them about their cash balances as of November 8.

The notices were issued to keep a check on possible “accommodation” of black money in demonetised notes by way of donations to these organisations.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 20, 2020 7:38:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Charitable-bodies-get-IT-notice/article16643836.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY