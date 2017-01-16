Campaign waits as leaders canvass for children

In the run-up to the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, dynastic politics will be at the forefront with leaders from the Congress and the BJP seeking party ticket for their children to carry forward their legacy.

Chief Minister Harish Rawat, BJP leader Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, Vijay Bahuguna among others are seeking ticket for their family members for the February 15 State Assembly polls.

The leaders are trying to get ticket for their children even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exhorted people of the poll-bound States to shun dynastic politics and vote for development.

Interestingly, State Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay, who has a key role in the distribution of party ticket, faces a big test as he himself has been advocating shunning dynastic politics. Mr. Rawat wants to field his two sons, Virendra and Anand, daughter Anupama and his wife Renuka, in the elections.

According to Congress sources, Virendra and Anand will be trying their luck from Assembly segments in Kumaon region while Anupama and her mother could contest from Haridwar district, a Garhwal division of the State.

Mr. Rawat himself might contest from two Assembly seats. His other relatives, Karan Mehra, Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Singh Mehra are also aspiring for party ticket.

Apart from them, Mr. Rawat’s loyalists, including Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal, former MLA from Sult Ranjit Singh Rawat, Lalit Farsvaan from Kapkot, Harish Dhami from Dharchula and Almonda’s Manoj Tiwari are vying for party ticket.

State Finance Minister Indira Hridayesh and Irrigation Minister Yashpal Arya also want to field their sons in the elections.

The BJP, which claims it is against dynastic politics, is planning to field Ritu Bhushan, daughter of former Chief Minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, from Karnaprayag.

Vijay Bahuguna apparently has also asked ticket for his son Saket or Sourav to take on the electoral battle from Sitarganj.

BJP’s Satpal Maharaj has projected himself from Chaubattakhal while his wife and former Forest Minister Amrita Rawat has sought ticket from the Ramnagar Assembly seat. — PTI