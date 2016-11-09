CPI(M) slams murder case against professors

: On a day when the Chhattisgarh police booked Delhi University professor Nandini Sundar and JNU professor Archana Prasad among others in connection with the murder of a tribal, the CPI(M) condemned the BJP government in the State, accusing it of registering false cases.

Shamnath Baghel, a tribal, was killed allegedly by Maoists on Friday.

“The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) strongly condemns the BJP government of Chattisgarh for registering a false case of murder against noted intellectuals and activists. Named in the case are Prof. Archana Prasad of JNU, Prof. Nandini Sundar of DU, Shri Vineet Tiwari of the Joshi Adhikari Research Institute, New Delhi, and Sanjay Parate, CPI(M) State Secretary,” the party said in a statement.

It said false murder cases were registered against political adversaries and renowned academicians who visited the area six months earlier for a murder that took place only last Friday.

“This false case has not come as a surprise to us, considering the character of the government where activists are repeatedly hounded,” Prof. Prasad was quoted by PTI as saying.

Prof. Sundar attacked the IG (Bastar Range) SRP Kalluri. “This is clearly a part of IG Kalluri’s attempt to intimidate and harass journalists, lawyers, researchers, political leaders and human rights activists who have exposed the reign of fake encounters, gang rapes etc. that is going on in Bastar.”