CPI(M) backs demand of Muslim women

The CPI(M) on Tuesday supported the demand of Muslim women against the practice of arbitrary and instant ‘triple talaq’. It, however, saw the push towards a common civil code as counterproductive, underlining that uniformity did not necessarily mean equality.

“This specific practice is not permitted in most Islamic countries,” the party said, adding that acceptance of Muslim women’s demand would bring them relief. It added that all personal laws required reform, including those of the majority community.

“In this context, the claims being made by government spokespersons that personal laws for Hindu women have already been reformed show that their interest is not in securing women’s equality but in targeting the minority communities, particularly the Muslim minority,” the statement added.

“Even now laws concerning adoption, property rights and even the right to choose your own partner discriminate against Hindu women.”

The statement added: “With the offensive of the communal forces on the very identity of minority communities, any move to push the agenda of Uniform Civil Code as is being done by the Government directly and through its institutions is counterproductive for the rights of women. Uniformity is not the guarantee for equality.”