CISF jawan guns down four colleagues

The site where a CISF constable opened fire and killed his colleagues in Aurangabad district of Bihar on Thursady.

The incident took place at the Nabinagar Power Generation Company unit in Bihar’s Aurangabad district.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan on Thursday opened fire at his colleagues, killing four of them at the premises of the Navinagar Power Generating Company in Bihar’s Aurangabad district.

The incident was reported at about half past midnight on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Satyaprakash said the CISF personnel, identified as Balbir, was apparently angry over leave issues and fired at his colleagues, killing two of them on the spot. He was overpowered soon after.

Two others injured by him in the incident were rushed to the the Narayan Medical College and Hospital in neighbouring Rohtas district but were declared dead on arrival. The four were identified as Bachcha Sharma, N. Mishra, Arvind Kumar and G.S. Ram.

Balbir, who hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, Mr. Satyaprakash said. Senior police officials, he added, have rushed to the spot to probe the incident.

The CISF has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident. CISF has been deployed for security at the thermal power project, a joint venture between the National Thermal Power Corporation and the Bihar government that is under construction.

