CCEA approves road project for Maoist areas

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved a ₹11,700-crore project to improve rural road connectivity in the worst-affected left-wing extremism (LWE) districts.

The scheme, named Road Connectivity Project for LWE Affected Areas, will be implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in 44 districts.

“Under the project, construction or upgradation of 5,411.81 km road and 126 bridges or Cross Drainage works will be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹11,724.53 crore,” an official release said, adding the roads will be operable throughout the year irrespective of weather conditions.

The Centre will fund 60 per cent of the road project and the rest will come from States. However, in the north-east, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Centre will provide 90 per cent funding.