CBI files graft charges against Delhi Health Minister’s OSD

The CBI has registered a case of corruption and criminal conspiracy to probe alleged irregularities in the appointment of Nikunj Aggarwal, a senior resident doctor at the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Following a complaint from Delhi government’s Deputy Secretary (Vigilance) K.S. Meena, the CBI has named Dr. Aggarwal and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya director Anup Mohta as the accused. The complaint alleged that Dr. Aggarwal was appointed as Senior Resident (Ortho) with Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya on an ad hoc basis on August 10, 2015, without any proposal from the department to engage a doctor at the post, which did not exist.

“Also no advertisement was issued by the hospital for the selection of Dr. Nikunj Aggarwal as SR. No walk-in interview was conducted for the purpose,” it alleged.

It was alleged that Dr. Aggarwal himself had made a handwritten application on plain paper for the appointment.

“Without following any procedure, his appointment was approved…as no post of SR was actually available in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya at that point of time, Dr. Aggarwal was taken on strength against the post of Faculty (Ortho). Within a few days of appointment of Dr. Aggarwal, his services were requisitioned for appointment as OSD to Delhi Health Minister. As per the Residency Scheme, the Resident Doctors are engaged for working in hospitals and not for other duties,” said the complaint.