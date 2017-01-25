CBI files charge sheet against Vijay Mallya

The CBI on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against businessman Vijay Mallya in the case of ₹900-crore loan paid by the IDBI Bank to Kingfisher Airlines.

On Monday, the CBI arrested former IDBI chairman Yogesh Aggarwal, former Chief Financial Officer of Kingfisher Airlines A. Raghunathan, IDBI executives O.V. Bundellu, S.K.V. Srinivasan, R.S. Sridhar, B.K. Batra, and Kingfisher executives Shailesh Borke, A.C. Shah and Amit Nadkarni.

Seeking judicial custody of all the nine, the CBI said that despite weak financials, negative net worth and low credit resting of the borrower company, the loan was disbursed. All the accused have been remanded in judicial custody till February 7 and their bail applications will be heard on January 30.