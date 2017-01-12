CBI conducts raids at house of Naveen’s former aide, BJD MP, MLA

: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at residence of Saroj Kumar Sahoo, former-aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, besides searching houses and offices of one MP and an MLA belonging to ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in connection with chit-fund scam on Thursday.

The CBI crackdown on BJD leaders began close on the heels of arrest of two Trinamool MPs Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandopadhyay. While Mr. Paul has been sent to jail following rejection of bail petition the CBI remand of Mr. Bandopadhyay is ending on Thursday.

CBI carried out raids at as many as 25 places on Thursday. All these raids were conducted in connection with links between politicians and Odisha-based Seashore Group, which was accused of duping hundreds of low income group investors in the State.

Mr. Sahoo, who was party worker earlier attached to Naveen Niwas, Odisha Chief Minister’s residence, was summoned to CBI office way back on November 22, 2014 and quizzed about his links with Seashore Group. He had rejected all charges then. Subsequently, Mr. Sahoo was asked to relinquish work at the Navin Niwas. Although he had held no significant position in party, he, sources said, used to wield enormous clout on account of his access to Chief Minister’s residence.

Seashore Group is one of the 44 ponzi companies in Odisha operations of which are being investigated by CBI and Enforcement Directorate following an order of the Supreme Court. The group is accused of illegal collection of deposits over Rs 1,000 crore by promising high returns. Mr. Sahoo was alleged to be a political conduit for shoring up operations of Seashore Group.

The CBI also conducted raids at office and residence of Rabindra Jena, BJD Lok Sabha member from Balasore. Moreover, office and houses of two businessmen perceived to be close to Mr. Jena were also searched. It was alleged that Supratik Group headed by the Balasore MP had secured a loan of Rs. 18 crore from Seashore Group. He was quizzed in October last year.

The BJD MLA from Cuttack-Choudwar, Pravat Biswal, also faced the heat when CBI sleuths searched his residence at Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for his links with Seashore Group. Two years ago, Mr. Biswal was also questioned by CBI. His wife, Laxmi Bilasini Biswal, had been grilled by CBI in connection with the 2011 land deal with Seashore Group last month.