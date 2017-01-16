Bihar boat tragedy toll rises to 24

With four more bodies recovered on Sunday, the death toll in Saturday evening’s boat tragedy in Bihar rose to 24.

The boat carrying over 60 people capsized in the Ganga while coming to the NIT ghat in Patna from Sandalpur diara (riverine) area. Thousands of people had gone to the riverine area to enjoy the three-day kite festival organised by the State Tourism Department to mark the Makar Sankranti festival.

Overloaded, says official

Patna district magistrate Sanjay Agrawal said the boat capsized as it was “overcrowded.”

Eyewitnesses told The Hindu that a large number of people had gathered at the riverine area “but there was no proper arrangement to manage the crowd or to ferry them back.”

“When a sudden announcement was made that after dusk no boat would ply to ferry the passengers back, a commotion broke out to grab a seat on the boat,” said Ramendra Kumar, friend of a victim, Abhishek Kumar Sharma, of Chowk-Shikarpur area of Patna City.

Friends and family members of victims blamed the government for the tragedy. “It was on the open invitation of the Tourism Department that people had gone across the river… but, the government had not made any arrangement for the safety of those people… it was murder by the government,” said a relative of four members of a family killed in the accident.

Later in the day, the rescue operation launched by the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams was called off.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the tragedy and announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the family of each victim and ₹50,000 each to those injured. Earlier, the Bihar government had announced ₹4 lakh compensation to the kin of those who died.

The Prime Minister also postponed a programme to mark the resumption of work at the dilapidated river bridge, Mahatma Gandhi Setu, which he was to address through video conferencing.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a high-level probe. A case was registered against the boat owner and the owner of Disneyland Mela, organised at the nearby kite festival venue.

The Opposition BJP demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister.