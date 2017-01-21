Bid to radicalise Indian youth failed: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India’s culture, traditions and social fabric would never allow the nefarious designs of terrorists and their sponsors to succeed and the Indian youth had successfully resisted radicalisation.

At a meeting with a delegation of Ulemas, intellectuals and academics, who thanked him for his efforts to increase the number of Haj pilgrims from India, Mr. Modi said there was a positive image of Indian Muslims abroad. He said several parts of the world were affected by radicalisation, but attempts to radicalise the Indian youth had failed because of the long and shared heritage of the people.

“It is now our collective responsibility to take this heritage forward.” He stressed the importance of education and skills development that he said were key to gainful employment and poverty reduction. “The team congratulated the PM on the steps taken for inclusive growth, socio-economic and educational empowerment of all sections,” the statement said.