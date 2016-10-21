National

Bhubaneswar hospital fire: Odisha Health Minister resigns

Manoj Nayak, promoter of SUM Hospital, also surrendered before police after a look-out circular was issued against him and his wife.

Odisha Health Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak on Friday resigned in the wake of the fire at SUM hospital here that has claimed 21 lives, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Manoj Nayak, promoter of SUM Hospital surrendered before the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police hours after a look-out circular was issued against him and his wife in the early hours of Thursday.

“Within less than 48 hours of registration of FIR, we have been able to arrest five persons in connection with the fire tragedy. Four persons were forwarded to court on Wednesday. When it was felt that Mr. Nayak was evading arrest and not cooperating with investigation, look-out circular was issued against him,” said Y. B. Khurania, Commissioner of Police for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack

Lapses found

After finding serious lapses in the fire safety measures at the Hospital, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J. P. Nadda on Wednesday announced that fresh advisories on issue of safety would be circulated among all States.

Mr. Nadda, who visited the survivors of the fire in various hospitals, said at a press conference, “The incident has been very shocking and worrisome. We found that there were some serious issues that led to this mishap. There are breaches of safety measures that should have been taken.”

