Bengal mint staff refuse to work overtime

Employees of the currency printing press located at Salboni in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district have refused to do overtime. Until a few days ago, at the request of the management, they had been working 12-hour-shifts in the “interest of the country.”

The Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) Employees Association has strong links to the Trinamool Congress with party MP Sisir Adhikary being its president.

“The workers could not take the burden any more. Physically it is not possible to work 12 hours at a stretch. They have told the management that they will work for nine hours only,” Mr. Adhikary told The Hindu.

An employee of the printing press admitted that those affiliated to the union had decided to discontinue overtime work.

“Since December 14, the workers had been doing 12-hour shifts. When the management wanted us to work longer we agreed in the interest of the nation. But it cannot continue,” he said.