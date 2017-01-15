Behave, Economic Affairs Secretary tells Amazon

Amazon’s indifference in addressing India’s complaints about products that denigrate Indian icons and symbols will prove perilous for the global e-tailer, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs Shaktikanta Das said on Sunday.

Mr. Das’s comments published on a social media network came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian ambassador in Washington DC was reaching out to the company.

“Amazon, better behave. Desist from being flippant about Indian symbols and icons. Indifference will be at your own peril,” Mr. Das said on his Twitter handle. The comment drew a large number of responses prompting Mr. Das to explain his remarks.

“Comment on Amazon was as a citizen of India as I felt strongly about it. Nothing more should be read into it. Remain committed to economic reforms, ease of doing business & open trade. Sometimes get touchy when our icons are involved,” Mr. Das said in subsequent messages.

Mr. Das’s intervention on the issue came days after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj threatened visa boycott for Amazon’s employees in India after social media sites showed the Indian flag on doormats that the company sold in Canada.

“Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately,” Ms. Swaraj declared on social media elaborating that Amazon’s employees would be denied visas if the doormats bearing the Indian flag were not withdrawn.

Subsequently, the MEA had confirmed to The Hindu that the doormats had been withdrawn. However, other items like flip-flops bearing religious imageries continued to draw attention prompting the MEA to act. “As a follow-up to the matter regarding the sale of doormats with the Indian flag on Amazon, our ambassador in Washington has been instructed to convey to Amazon that while providing a platform for third party vendors, they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments,” MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.