Ban junk food on campuses: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all Central varsities to take steps to ban junk food on their campuses.
In a letter to all Vice-Chancellors, UGC secretary Jaspal S. Sandhu said that the HRD Ministry wanted to issue instructions against availability and sale of junk food in Higher Educational Institutions.
“Banning junk food in colleges would set new standards for healthy food and make the students live better, and learn better and also reduce the obesity levels in young learners, thus preventing lifestyle diseases which have a direct link with excessive weight,” the senior UGC official said in his communique. He said that all central varsities should implement measures to sensitise the students on ill effects of junk food. — PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor