Ban junk food on campuses: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all Central varsities to take steps to ban junk food on their campuses.

In a letter to all Vice-Chancellors, UGC secretary Jaspal S. Sandhu said that the HRD Ministry wanted to issue instructions against availability and sale of junk food in Higher Educational Institutions.

“Banning junk food in colleges would set new standards for healthy food and make the students live better, and learn better and also reduce the obesity levels in young learners, thus preventing lifestyle diseases which have a direct link with excessive weight,” the senior UGC official said in his communique. He said that all central varsities should implement measures to sensitise the students on ill effects of junk food. — PTI