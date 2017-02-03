National

BSF scraps VRS of jawan who complained of food

Tej Bahadur Yadav had raised concerns over poor quality of food served to jawans

The Border Security Force (BSF) has cancelled the voluntary retirement of constable Tej Bahadur Yadav who had posted a video raising concerns about the “poor quality” of food served to jawans in forward locations.

Video went viral

Mr. Yadav’s application for voluntary retirement was accepted last year and he posted a video in January which went viral on social media.

Following this, the BSF and the Home Ministry ordered an enquiry into the allegations.

A BSF official said Mr. Yadav was to retire on January 31 but considering the enquiry pending against him, his voluntary retirement had been cancelled.

Mr. Yadav’s wife, however, alleged that the trooper was being “threatened and tortured mentally.”

She claimed that her husband had called her on Thursday morning and claimed that he was being threatened and harassed and that he had been put under arrest.

