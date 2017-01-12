BSF jawan’s charge baseless, says DGMO

The charge that poor quality food is being provided to Border Security Force jawans on the Line of Control is “absolutely baseless,” Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt said here on Thursday.

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav had recently posted a video on ‘substandard food’ being given to soldiers, which had gone viral. While BSF officials dismissed the claims of the jawan, the DGMO too said the allegations were “wrong.”

“If you check his background then you will see that he [Mr. Yadav] was already facing issues of indiscipline [in the job]. That’s why he spread a lie [against the BSF],” Lt. Gen. Bhatt said.