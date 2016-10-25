BJP crunches numbers as SP crisis worsens

The fratricidal war within the Samajwadi Party (SP) is being watched carefully by the BJP, which has traditionally been strengthened by a polarising contest with the SP rather than the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh. Party president Amit Shah declared in May that it was the SP and not the Mayawati-led BSP that was the party to beat in the State; the time may have come, however, to revise that strategy.

Top party sources in the BJP said the party was “analysing the developments” as they happened. “There is an apprehension that a weakened SP could persuade the Muslim community to vote en bloc for BSP chief Mayawati, who, with her consolidated Dalit vote, would be unbeatable,” said a senior general secretary of the party. Ms. Mayawati had, in a public rally, in fact, appealed to the Muslim community “not to waste their vote” by voting for the SP.

The BJP has been parsing the figures in the 12 Muslim-dominated districts of U.P. as the fight within the Yadav family develops. According to the results of the last Assembly polls in 2012, the party’s internal pollsters maintain that other parties managed to win in seats where more than 40 per cent of the voters were Muslim. “There are at least 19 seats with more than 40 per cent Muslim vote; of these the SP won only 10, with the BSP winning five, the BJP won two (Meerut (rural) and Kairana) and the Indian National Congress (INC) won a maiden seat of Suar. The Ittehade-Millat Council (IEMC) won a single seat of Bhojipura,” said a senior office bearer of the party, involved in poll preparations.

He added that there are 92 Assembly segments which have more than 25 per cent Muslim votes (including the ones just counted), and of these, 22 seats were won by the BSP and other parties. “This shows two things in an election where the community gave wholehearted support to the SP — that other communities also matter even in seats where there is an overwhelming majority of Muslims, and that the Muslim community has a wider leadership in the State and commands votes regardless of party affiliation in specific areas,” said the source. “Where the SP candidate is strong, he will get support, even now,” said the source.

Shift in EBC votes



The BJP is also counting on the nearly 13 per cent non-Yadav backward votes, specifically the extremely backwards classes (EBC). “These communities will look to strong representation, and with the Yadav-dominated party weakening or looking divided, the BJP is a good alternative,” said the leader.

On the SP’s split itself, the party commented for the first time. “It appears to be a battle for spoils and dominance. That happens in many parties and even families, but the kind of language used in today’s meeting of the SP has rarely been heard,” said BJP general secretary Arun Singh.

An earlier version ofthis article stated that in seats where Muslims accounted for 40 per cent of the vote, the SP won six seats. The correct number is ten seats. The error is regretted.