Army deployed in Kohima

Mobs went on the rampage in the Nagaland capital on Thursday to vent their anger against the ongoing elections to urban local bodies. They vandalised and set on fire government offices and vehicles, prompting the deployment of Army to bring the situation under control.

Activists of several tribal groups vandalised the State Election Commission and Deputy Commissioner’s office and set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council building. The Regional Transport office and that of the Excise Department were also set ablaze by mobs demanding the resignation of Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang and his entire Cabinet for going ahead with the ULB polls despite opposition from powerful tribal groups which are against 33 per cent reservation for women in the municipal bodies, sources said.

The violent protests forced Mr. Zeliang to call off the elections.

Earlier in the day, the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) had served an ultimatum to Mr. Zeliang and his Cabinet to resign by 4 p.m., remove the Dimapur Commissioner of Police and declare the election process null and void.

Mr. Zeliang rejected the demand for his government’s resignation and appealed to the people to stop the violence.