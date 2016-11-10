Army chief reviews facilities on China border

Army chief Gen. Dalbir Singh on Wednesday reviewed the operational preparedness and the infrastructure development along the northern borders with China.

He visited the forward areas of Uttarakhand and was received by the formation commanders and later given a detailed brief on the operational and administrative preparedness of the forces.

Meets troops



He also interacted with the troops at various locations and enquired about their well-being, a statement by the Army said.

Gen. Suhag expressed satisfaction with the efforts being made to ensure capability enhancement and operational effectiveness to meet all contemporary and emerging challenges in the forward areas along the LAC, the statement said.

The Army chief appreciated the efforts of the formations deployed in the remote and difficult areas and exhorted the troops to continue their selfless service to the nation.