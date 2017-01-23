Appoint NHRC DG within a week, SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to appoint a Director General in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) within a week.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar asked the government to appoint the members of the human rights body within four weeks. “You [the government] will be in trouble if we start hearing this matter and pass some order. We are granting you four weeks to appoint the members. We hope and expect that the process of appointment of members can be concluded in four weeks,” the Bench said.

“We will give you three weeks for appointing the members and you appoint the DG in a week,” it added.