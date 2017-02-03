Ansaris say Akhilesh Yadavhas broken trust of Muslims

Accusing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of having “broken the trust” of Muslims, which his father Mulayam Singh had skilfully built and sustained over the years, former MP Afzal Ansari says the Yadav scion wants Muslim votes but while “keeping them at a distance” to appease “BJP-minded” Hindu voters.

Speaking to The Hindu, the leader from Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh also says that the “mindset” of the Samajwadi Party under Akhilesh Yadav is different from that under Mulayam.

Afzal Ansari is the elder brother of tainted MLA from Mau in eastern U.P., Mukhtar Ansari. The Ansari brothers — Mukhtar, Afzal and Sibgatullah (also MLA) — along with Mukhtar’s son Abbas joined the BSP last week after being snubbed by the image-conscious Akhilesh Yadav, who was not only opposed to their joining the SP but who also denied them ticket.

The Ansaris vow they would teach Akhilesh Yadav a lesson for the betrayal. Mr. Afzal says Mulayam Singh had confided in him about Akhilesh’s apathy towards Muslims. Citing the patriarch’s remark that his son has “no interest in Muslims,” Mr. Afzal said, “Akhilesh believes that if he displays even a little soft corner for Muslims he will lose the BJP-minded votes he is chasing. In many meetings, Mulayam himself told me that his son was out of control.”

Mr. Afzal said that Mulayam Singh had told him that Akhilesh was “under the wrong impression that by trying to appease voters angry with demonetisation, he would be able to win them over.” He said Akhilesh Yadav was desperate for an alliance with the Congress just “to balance” the indifference he was displaying towards Muslims. “He is extending his hand to the Congress just to get minority votes, through an indirect route, without directly engaging them,” Mr. Afzal said.

Though the Ansaris are today largely portrayed negatively by the national media, mainly due to the notorious reputation of and criminal cases against Mukhtar Ansari, they command substantial clout and support in their region.

Hidden legacy

Mr. Afzal rues that the media and political parties have maligned their image, while disregarding their background. “Our background is concealed because if people come to know of it, our haters will have to shut up. We have had 18 freedom fighters from our family. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari, our grandfather, was the president of the Indian National Congress in 1926. He was among Gandhi’s close friends,” says Mr. Afzal.

Other prominent ancestors were Faridul Haq Ansari, one of the founder- members of the Praja Socialist Party and member of Rajya Sabha, Brigadier Usman [Mahavir Chakra], who was martyred in action against Pakistan during the battle for Kashmir, and Shaukatullah Ansari, ambassador to seven countries and later Governor of Odisha. “But who talks about them?” he says.