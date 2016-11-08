Ansals move SC to de-seal Uphaar cinema hall

Real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal on Monday approached the Supreme Court with a plea to de-seal the Uphaar cinema hall where 59 trapped patrons asphyxiated to death in a fire in 1997.

Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur agreed to consult with a Bench led by Justice Anil R. Dave, which is scheduled to hear separate review petitions filed by the CBI and Uphaar victims’ families.

The Ansals want their present plea to de-seal the building heard along with the review petitions. Justice Dave, however, is retiring on November 18, 2016.

The review petitions, scheduled to be heard in an open court, have challenged Justice Dave Bench’s 2015 verdict which allowed the Ansals to walk free after they paid Rs. 30 crore each. The court had allowed them to forego a two-year jail term considering their “age.”

In fact, the judgment had said there was nothing “fruitful” in sending the Ansals to prison for their negligence, though it admitted that a “matter of this magnitude may call for a higher sentence.”

The CBI and family members of the Uphaar fire tragedy victims, in their separate review petitions, have argued that the Ansals should pay for their “callousness, greed and avarice” which led to the tragic deaths of 59 innocents.