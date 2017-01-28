Andrabi asks pellet-hit people to take govt. aid

In a shift in policy, separatist outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has asked pellet-hit people in Kashmir to take up the compensation offered by the State government.

“Those who lost vision to pellets in the ‘2016 uprising’ should take ex gratia,” said DeM chairperson Syedah Asiya Andrabi.

“The money or jobs provided to the victims is not any favour, rather acceptance of the crime,” said Ms. Andrabi.

Many separatists, including Syed Ali Geelani, had advised the victims of street protests to refuse any government compensation.

Ms. Andrabi’s statement comes even as Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on January 9 announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh and a job to the next of kin of those killed during the 2016 street clashes, which left over 90 dead and 10,000 injured.

“Jobs would be provided to those who lost eyesight during the crises,” Ms. Mufti had said.

Victims re-register

In the wake of compensation announced by the government, many victims’ families are rushing to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) to get their names corrected.

“Several injured hid their credentials when they were admitted to the hospital, fearing police action. Many are now returning to correct the records,” said Tariq Qureshi, Head of Ophthalmology Department, SMHS.

The SMHS’ Ophthalmology Department received 932 civilians with pellets in eyes, as six lost 100 per cent vision in both eyes.

A total of 9,010 injured civilians were admitted to the hospital. “Around 6,205 suffered pellet injuries,” say the hospital records.