Amar Singh gets ‘Z’ category cover

Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh has been accorded ‘Z’ category security cover of Central paramilitary commandos by the Union government owing to threat perception following “recent activities”.

The development comes in the backdrop of infighting in the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Officials said the Home Ministry issued an order in this regard on Saturday night and asked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to take up the task immediately. “In view of recent activities, there is perceptible threat [to Mr. Singh],” an official said, citing inputs from the Central security agencies, but did not elaborate. — PTI