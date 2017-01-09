Amar Singh gets ‘Z’ category cover

Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh has been accorded ‘Z’ category security cover of Central paramilitary commandos by the Union government owing to threat perception following “recent activities”.
The development comes in the backdrop of infighting in the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
Officials said the Home Ministry issued an order in this regard on Saturday night and asked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to take up the task immediately. “In view of recent activities, there is perceptible threat [to Mr. Singh],” an official said, citing inputs from the Central security agencies, but did not elaborate. — PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor