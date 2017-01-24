Akali Dal to release manifesto today

With its alliance partner, the BJP, already announcing the manifesto for the Assembly polls in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will be releasing its manifesto on Tuesday.

Sources said the party’s document, which is likely to focus on youth, farmers and weaker sections, has been finalised during meetings held over the past few days and would be formally announced in Ludhiana on January 24.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, at a rally at Fategarh Sahib on Monday hinted that the manifesto would include promises including an increase in old-age and widow monthly pension, ₹100 per quintal bonus on wheat and paddy, providing desi ghee at ₹25 and sugar at ₹10 per kg to blue card holders.